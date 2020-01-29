  • kz
    Halep powers into Australian Open semis

    15:05, 29 January 2020
    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Simona Halep destroyed Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 and reached the Australian Open semifinals here on Wednesday.

    Halep wasted no time asserting her authority over the 28th seed Kontaveit without dropping a set. It only took 53 minutes for the Romanian to seal a place in the Australian Open semifinals for the second time in three years, Xinhua reports.

    The 28-year-old now could focus on her quest for a third major title besides her 2018 French Open crown and last year's Wimbledon triumph.


    Sport World News Tennis
