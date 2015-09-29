Half of Bolashak oil and gas alumni employed by foreign companies - Nygymetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Half of Bolashak International Scholarship alumni majoring in oil and gas are employed by foreign companies. President of JSC "Center for International Programs" Gani Nygymetov told it at KAZENERGY forum in Astana today.

Since its establishment in 1993, Kazakhstan President's Bolashak International Scholarship has enabled 414 young talents to get foreign education abroad in such majors as Oil & Gas, Engineering Sciences in Oil & Gas Machinery, Petrochemistry and Development of Oil & Gas Deposits. 45 students are pursuing their studies abroad now. 14% alumni of oil and gas related programmes are working currently for governmental agencies and quasi-public organizations. 47% are employed by foreign and international companies. 2% are working in national companies and 37% in private companies. These data prove that there is a demand in training of personnel for oil and gas industry and Bolashak Scholarship can contribute to this process. "Despite the number of grants has been cut from 2012 through 2015 for financial reasons, we could review our approach to the quality of the scholarship, application requirements and the quality of the MSc, PhD programs and traineeships," Nygymetov said. The CIP President informed also of opening a new category of applicants - engineering-technical employees. "This category of applicants is specially opened for those possessing a higher education diploma and at least two-year work experience in industry. Beginning from 1st January 2016 we will start accepting applications for MSc programs in the abovementioned majors ," he concluded.