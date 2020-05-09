Half of Spain prepares to ease lockdown as deaths fall

OVIEDO. KAZINFORM - Just over half of Spain's population is preparing for eased lockdown measures as the country registered 179 more deaths and 604 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The number of deaths and new infections are down slightly from Friday and far below peak figures reached over a month ago.



In total, Spain, one of the world's worst-affected countries by the virus, has now registered nearly 26,500 deaths and 223,500 cases. Of those confirmed cases, more than half -- 122,265 -- have had to be hospitalized and nearly 134,000 have recovered.



Spain has been under strict lockdown since March 14 but many parts of the country are now gearing up to loosen restrictions on Monday.



The vast majority of regional governments said they were ready to take the next step forward towards a «new normality,» but the central government has rejected several petitions.



Places including Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, Granada and Malaga will remain under the current lockdown conditions for at least another week, Spain's minister of health announced Friday night.



«We don't agree with the Health Ministry's decision. We've justified why the whole region should move to the next phase […] We ask that our case is revised as soon as possible,» tweeted Ximo Puig, President of the Region of Valencia.



The other half of the country, which has met the necessary health and epidemiological criteria for eased precautions, will see small shops and outdoor bar and restaurant terraces open on Monday for the first time in nearly two months. Groups of up to 10 people will also be allowed to meet.



More complete details on which restrictions will be lifted will be released this weekend.



«It's extremely important that we reinforce responsibility and prudence. Any error that we make could mean new outbreaks and increased risk for our health and our lives,» tweeted Adrian Barbon, President of Asturias, one of Spain's northern regions that will be allowed to fully move into the next phase on Monday.

After originating in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.



The pandemic has killed over 275,000 worldwide, with more than 3.95 million infections, while recoveries have exceeded 1.33 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency