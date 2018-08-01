Halyk Bank announces changes to board composition

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The composition of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan has changed, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the bank.

By the resolution adopted on July 29 this year, Nurlan Zhagiparov, Dauren Sartayev, Zhannat Satubaldina were elected as deputy chairpersons of the bank's Management Board.

Nurlan Zhagiparov started his banking career at JSC Kazkommertsbank in 2002, held various positions in the Innovative Technology Department. In June 2014, he was appointed as a Managing Director - Member of the Management Board of JSC Kazkommertsbank. At Halyk Bank, he Zhagiparov will be in charge of the Fast IT and Transactional Business departments.

As to Dauren Sartayev, he also entered employment at Kazkommertsbank as an SME Lending Manager at the Pavlodar branch in 2004 and rose to the position of the Head of the SME Lending Department at the Almaty branch. In 2016, he was appointed as a Member of the Management Board, Managing Director. Since July 2017, Dauren Sartayev has served as a Deputy CEO, Member of the Management Board of JSC Kazkommertsbank. Holding the new position in the Management Board of JSC Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan, he will coordinate operations of the SME departments (except for the Northern region), the Marketing and PR Department, and the Quality Department.

The other new Deputy Chairperson, Zhannat Satubaldina, started working in the financial sector in 1993 heading the Planning Department at Kazmetallbank. Between 1999 and 2002, she worked at the financial sector regulatory authorities as the Head of the Licensing and Supervision Department, Executive Director of the National Securities Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Director of the National Bank's Securities Market Regulation Department. From 2002 to 2014, Ms. Satubaldina held the positions of a Chief Accountant, Vice President, Managing Finance Director. Since July 4, 2017, she was appointed as a Deputy CEO, Member of the Management Board at JSC Kazkommertsbank.

It is worth mentioning that the new composition of Halyk Bank's Management Board consists of ten members. Currently, it includes CEO Umut Shayakhmetova and deputies: Aivar Bodanov, Nurlan Zhagiparov, Aliya Karpykova, Murat Koshenov, Kuat Kussainbekov, Yertai Salimov, Dauren Sartayev, Zhanat Satubaldina, and Aslan Talpakov.