    Happy Days actress Erin Moran dies at 56

    08:50, 24 April 2017
    LONDON. KAZINFORM US actress Erin Moran, best known for playing Joanie in 1970s sitcom Happy Days, has died, aged 56, Kazinform learnt from BBC.

    Police said an emergency team in Indiana responded to a call on Saturday afternoon and found her dead.

    The cause is not yet known.

    Moran also starred in the show's spin-off series Joanie Loves Chachi, which began in 1982. She played Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of lead character Richie.

    Richie was played by Ron Howard, who has been among those posting the first tributes onlineЮ

    Read more  

