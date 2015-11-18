  • kz
    Hard freeze expected in northern regions of Kazakhstan

    14:56, 18 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The impact of a powerful and cold anticyclone, located in the northern regions of Siberia, has led to the establishment of a really cold weather in the northern area of the country.

    In November 19 - 21 air temperature in the northern regions will decrease to -28-31° C. However, the southern region of Kazakhstan will be under a cyclone formed over the Caspian Sea. It will bring cloudy weather with rain and sleet. Air temperature in the southern areas of Kazakhstan will be above normal by 2-4°C.

    Kazhydromet Regions
