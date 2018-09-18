Hard wheat grown in Karaganda rgn to be exported to Europe

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov checked the progress of harvesting in Osakarov district. He visited the fields of several peasant farms and a facility of grain cleaning, drying, and storage. In the future, it is planned to export wheat of hard varieties from the region to Europe, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the regional administration.

This year, for the first time the precision farming technology has been widely used at the fields of Karaganda region. The digitalization methods are applied at Naidorovskoye LLP. This makes it possible to increase yields without great increase in the product cost. The farmers sowed seeds of hard wheat varieties, the Austrian durum in particular, over 550 hectares of land. Measurements and analyzes were conducted free of charge as part of the digitalization program.

Besides, special weather stations were installed at the fields. They indicated the humidity and temperature of the soil. Owing to this, an average yield of 50 quintals per hectare is expected.



The chief of the peasant farm also sees a new market for sales.

"We have very good output, good performance. At the moment, there is already a demand for grain from buyers of Italy and Austria, so we will export products to Europe," said Head of Naidorovskoye LLP Pavel Lushchak.



Scientists of the Kazakh Agrotechnical University conducted consultations and research in terms of the precision farming technology. As a result, higher yields are observed are the experimental fields. Next year, it is planned to increase the area of hard wheat planting 5 times.

"If the yield is good and the products are sold, it is necessary to switch over to a new technology. We should expand the area of fields for the cultivation of competitive cereal crops," the Governor of Karaganda region said.



This year, the area of grain and leguminous crops in the region has reached 826,000 hectares, including 623,900 ha of wheat, 174,100 ha of barley, 17,900 ha of oats, 10, 100 ha of legumes, and 17,100 ha of oilseeds.

The harvesting operations are expected to be performed until October.