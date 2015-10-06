Harry Porter&#39;s 1st illustrated book to hit Chinese market

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The book one of the illustrated full-color edition of Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, will hit bookshelves in China Tuesday, the same day as its global launch, Xinhua reports.

The book will be available at Xinhua Bookstores as well as online book stores, the People's Literature Publishing House, the series' sole publisher on the Chinese mainland, announced Monday. The full-color Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, illustrated by British award-winning artist Jim Kay, is the first book of the full-color series. The rest of the series will be presented on an annual basis. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the introduction of Harry Potter series into China. The book is immensely popular in the country.