  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone translated into Kazakh

    10:01, 04 February 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, a fantasy novel written by British author J. K. Rowling, is for the first time-ever officially translated into Kazakh.

    It is the first novel in the Harry Potter series, Kazinform reports.

    The exclusive rights to publish in Kazakh belong to Steppe & WORLD Publishing.

    Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be also translated into Kazakh soon.

    The Steppe & WORLD Publishing plans to publish all seven books in 2020-2021.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!