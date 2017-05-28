Harry Potter books to be published in Kazakh?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of Meloman LLP Vadim Golenko announced his plans to release Joanne Rowling's Harry Potter books in the Kazakh language.

"We are planning to adapt more bestsellers of world studios and publishing houses into the Kazakh environment. For instance, I have a dream to publish a book by Joanne Rowling in Kazakh. If Harry Potter and her other projects were released simultaneously in Kazakh, Russian and English, it would be a big event. Of course, I am not sure about commercial success, but nevertheless..." Vadim Golenko said in an interview with Kazinform.





He explained that the rights for publishing Harry Potter books are acquired directly from Joanne Rowling, but not from publishers. The talks with the author may take for up to one year.



"We need to arouse her interest in the project, to make her believe us. We need to find some arguments, probably together with Bolashak association, to persuade her that publication of Harry Potter series in Kazakh will let her characters speak in one of the most ancient languages of the Great Steppe. It will be a hard work, because in Kazakhstan, we will probably sell 5,000 editions only," V.Golenko says.



Meanwhile, according to him, the company is planning also to publish some French authors' books in Kazakh.