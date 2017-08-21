Harvard and Oxford textbooks to be translated into Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Soon Gregory Mankiw's books on Economics and Anthony Kenny's on Philosophy will be available in Kazakh. This was made possible through the "New Humanitarian Knowledge. 100 New Textbooks in Kazakh" project announced by President Nazarbayev in his article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience", Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the head of the newly-created National Translation Bureau Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, a team of 90 people including professors, editors, and translators is working on the project translating textbooks from English, German, French and Russian. He added that currently, 17 textbooks on philosophy, sociology, psychology, culturology, philology, and economics are being translated.

It is noted that in its work the Bureau is partnering with the leading publishing houses of the USA, the UK, Switzerland, and France.

It is expected that the first Kazakh translations of the textbooks will be published next academic year.