Harvard graduate became SDU Rector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the Suleyman Demirel University has introduced new Rector Kuanysh Yergaliyev to the SDU staff today, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science says.

Kuanysh Yergaliyev is agraduate of Almaty-based S. Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University (2006). In 2009, he earned a master’sdegree in Public Health at the TulaneUniversity in the U.S. He alsoholds a PhD degree from the HarvardT.H. Chan School of Public Health.

In differentyears, Kuanysh Yergaliyev worked for the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstanand Nazarbayev University.