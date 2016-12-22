Hassan Rouhani: We need to return stability and security to Iraq and Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Iran Hassan Rouhani shared his view on the situation in Iraq and Syria after his talks with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda Dec 21.

“We have discussed the problems of our region during our talks – how we should cooperate, in particular, in countering terrorism which imposes threat to all our countries. We all are concerned over today’s situation in Iraq and Syria. We need to jointly solve this problem and return stability and security to these countries,” Hassan Rouhani said.

The Iranian President highlighted that Kazakhstan and Iran should continue mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

“Being influential countries in our region, in Asian region, Iran and Kazakhstan should continue their joint efforts, especially in economy, which will benefit both sides. As for inter-regional cooperation, we have declared our readiness to be a full-fledged member of the SCO and the Eurasian Economic Union. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev promised to help us in both areas. As for the legal status of the Caspian Sea, we have always cooperated in this issue and we need to solve this issue together with three other countries of the region,” Hassan Rouhani added.