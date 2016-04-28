Have you seen a car under another car? (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Have you witnessed a road accident when a car ends up under another car? Such a case was registered today in central part of Almaty.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 07:50 a.m. at the intersection of Abai and Furmanov streets.

A driver of Mitsubishi Pajero was moving eastwards along the Abai Street and cut in ahead of Toyota Rav-4. As a result, the driver of Mitsubishi lost control of the vehicle, smashed into a lamp post and knocked down a fence, while the Toyota got under it from behind.

Two passengers and the driver of Rav-4 (female) have been hospitalized.



