    Have you seen a car under another car? (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    11:24, 28 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Have you witnessed a road accident when a car ends up under another car? Such a case was registered today in central part of Almaty.

    According to police, the accident occurred at around 07:50 a.m. at the intersection of Abai and Furmanov streets.

    A driver of Mitsubishi Pajero was moving eastwards along the Abai Street and cut in ahead of Toyota Rav-4. As a result, the driver of Mitsubishi lost control of the vehicle, smashed into a lamp post and knocked down a fence, while the Toyota got under it from behind.

    Two passengers and the driver of Rav-4 (female) have been hospitalized.

