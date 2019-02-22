HC Barys Astana beat Kunlun Red Star in away match
21:21, 22 February 2019
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys has defeated today Kunlun Red Star in Beijing, SPORTINFORM reports.
Barys hockey players were stronger than their opponents by clinching the victory in the shootout.
Kunlun Red Star (Beijing) - Barys (Astana) 2-3 (1-1, 1-0, 0-1, 0-0, 0-1)
0-1 - Yegor Petukhov - 04:08 Short-handed
1-1 - Drew Shore (Veli-Matti Savinainen, Wojtek Wolski) - 09:04 Powerplay
2-1 - Wojtek Wolski - 24:39 Powerplay
2-2 - André Petersson (Patrice Cormier, Maxim Semyonov) - 41:01
2-3 - Brandon Bochenski - 65:00 Shootout
Goalkeepers: Alexander Lazushin - Dominik Hrachovina