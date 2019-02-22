  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    HC Barys Astana beat Kunlun Red Star in away match

    21:21, 22 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys has defeated today Kunlun Red Star in Beijing, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Barys hockey players were stronger than their opponents by clinching the victory in the shootout.

    Kunlun Red Star (Beijing) - Barys (Astana) 2-3 (1-1, 1-0, 0-1, 0-0, 0-1)

    0-1 - Yegor Petukhov - 04:08 Short-handed
    1-1 - Drew Shore (Veli-Matti Savinainen, Wojtek Wolski) - 09:04 Powerplay
    2-1 - Wojtek Wolski - 24:39 Powerplay
    2-2 - André Petersson (Patrice Cormier, Maxim Semyonov) - 41:01
    2-3 - Brandon Bochenski - 65:00 Shootout

    Goalkeepers: Alexander Lazushin - Dominik Hrachovina

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!