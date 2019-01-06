  • kz
    HC Barys Astana beat Sochi in away KHL match

    10:17, 06 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys secured the second win in a short away series. This time, the hockey players from Astana outplayed HC Sochi, SPORTINFORM reports.

    HC Barys' players scored a goal in each of the first two frames. As in the previous game, Darren Dietz and Matt Frattin came up trumps once again.

    In the final frame, it was Curtis Valk, who iced the game - Sochi - Barys 0-3

    Barys will have the next match at home in Astana. The team will face Amur Khabarovsk.

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey
