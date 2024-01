ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana has won today an away match vs. Traktor in Chelyabinsk, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the middle frame, Patrice Cormier and Dmitri Shevchenko scored goals for Barys. By the way, Cormier scored when Barys was playing short-handed.

Matthew Frattin iced the game in the final frame - 0:3.