ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Hockey Club have defeated Finland's Jokerit HC scoring 4-0 in a match of the Kontinental Hockey League, according to Sports.kz.

Kontinental Hockey League: Barys - Jokerit 4-0 (1-0, 1-0, 2-0)

Goals:



1-0 - 09:25 Roman Savchenko. Even strength

2-0 - 23:41 Nigel Dawes. Power play

3-0 - 44:50 Talgat Zhailauo. Even strength

4-0 - 59:01 Darren Dietz. Even strength, empty net goal