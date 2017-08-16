HC Barys beats Yugra at Viktor Blinov Memorial

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first match of the Viktor Blinov Memorial ice hockey tournament, Barys Astana has defeated HC Yugra from Khanty-Mansiysk 4:2, according to Sports.kz.

The opening frame began with the advantage of HC Barys as Vladimir Markelov gave the Kazakh squad the first lead 1:0. In the middle period, the team from Astana was more active again as Nigel Dawes and Dmitry Shevchenko increased the gap 3:0 while the rivals got several penalties. Martin St. Pierre of Barys scored the fourth goal against Yugra. In the final frame, the guests managed to please their fans with two goals, but this did not change the overall picture.

Barys - Yugra 4:2 (1:0, 3:0, 0:2)

Tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. Barys Astana will play against Avtomobilist from Yekaterinburg.