HC Barys edged out once again at Viktor Blinov Memorial

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys suffered the second consecutive defeat at the Viktor Blinov Memorial - this time from HC Amur from Khabarovsk, Sports.kz reports.

Alexey Byvaltsev put Amur on the scoreboard in the 9th minute of the first period. His teammate Vyacheslav Ushenin gave the Khabarovsk-based club a 2:0 lead at the end of the period.



Kirill Polokhov scored the first goal for Barys only in the beginning of the second period. Barys continued their attacks and Nursultan Belgibayev tied the score 2:2 in the 37th minute.



But Alexander Frolov's goal in the third and final period brought Amur the 3:2 win.



As a reminder, Barys lost to HC Avtomobilist 1:3 on August 17.