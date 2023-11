ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslav Yevdokimov has extended his contract with HC Barys, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 22-year-old forward will stay with the Astana-based club for another year.

Earlier it was reported that HC Barys inked contracts with Swedish goaltender Henrik Karlsson, Kazakhstani goaltender Vitaly Kolesnik and Canadian defenseman Cam Barker.