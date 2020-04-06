  • kz
    HC Barys, head coach Andrei Skabelka part ways

    18:15, 06 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys and head coach Andrei Skabelka have parted their ways. The sides couldn’t agree on the new terms of Skabelka’s contract, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Skabelka’s previous contract expires on April 30, 2020. HC Barys is expected to begin looking for a new head coach in the nearest future.

    Skabelka and his team had impressive results during their two seasons at Barys. The Nur-Sultan based club propelled into the Gagarin Cup play-offs two years in a row under his leadership.


    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
