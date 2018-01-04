  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    HC Barys lose to Yugra 2-3

    08:20, 04 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Astana lost to Yugra from Khanty-Mansiysk 2-3 in a home game, SPORT.INFORM.KZ reports.

    Barys (Astana) - Yugra (Khanty-Mansiysk) 2-3 (0-2, 0-1, 2-0)

    Goals:
    0-1 Alexander Ugolnikov (Maxim Pestushko), 02:39 Powerplay goal
    0-2 Alexander Ugolnikov (Maxim Pestushko, Pavel Varfolomeev), 19:55 Powerplay goal
    0-3 Alexander Ugolnikov (Maxim Pestushko), 26:38 Powerplay goal
    1-3 Roman Starchenko (Alexei Maklyukov, Konstantin Pushkarev), 41:31
    2-3 Linden Vey (Matt Frattin, Nigel Dawes), 55:14 Powerplay goal

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!