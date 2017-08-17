  • kz
    HC Barys loses to Avtomobilist at Viktor Blinov Memorial

    20:28, 17 August 2017
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second match of the ice hockey tournament in remembrance of Viktor Blinov, HC Barys Astana lost to Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg 1:3, according to Sports.kz.

    In the opening frame, Avtomobilist did not give a single chance to the hockey players from Astana as Ilya Krikunov, Alexei Mikhnov and Alexander Torchenyuk scored 3 unanswered goals. After the break, Nursultan Belgibayev of HC Barys finally managed to put the biscuit in the basket. During the final frame, nothing changed at all.

    Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg - Barys Astana 3:1 (3:0, 0:1, 0:0)

    Tomorrow at 3:00 pm Barys will face HC Amur from Khabarovsk.

     

     

