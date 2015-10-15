HC Barys mourns tragic death of ex-player&#39;s wife

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys and the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation (KHF) have extended their condolences on the occasion of untimely death of Mariya Fadeyeva - daughter of hockey coach Vladimir Belyayev, sister of hockey player Maksim Belyayev and wife of ex-Barys player Yevgeniy Fadeyev, hcbarys.kz reports.

"The KHF extends its condolences to the Fadeyevs and Belyayevs on the occasion of untimely passing of one of the brightest and kindest people, loving wife, mother, daughter and sister Mariya Fadeyeva. Please accept our deepest condolences on behalf of the Kazakhstani hockey community," the message reads. "Management, players, coaches and personnel of HC Barys express their condolences to Yevgeniy Fadeyev and Maksim Belyayev on the occasion of tragic death of Mariya Fadeyeva," it adds. Recall that the 30-year-old Mariya was brutally killed in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region on Wednesday. Her husband found her lifeless body in their apartment upon returning from a training session.