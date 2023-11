ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys and Kazakhstani forward Dmitriy Grents signed a new two-year deal, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 20-year-old hockey player from Ust-Kamenogorsk scored 5 points in 31 matches of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season.



As part of the national hockey team at the 2017 Winter Universiade, Grents earned 10 points in 6 matches.