HC Barys signs Canadian forward

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Barys Hockey Club officially announced the signing of a contract with 23-year-old Canadian forward Adam Helewka, Kazinform has learned from Olympics.kz.

The contract will be valid until April 30, 2020. The player was selected by the San Jose Sharks at the NHL Entry Draft in 2015. Yet, Adam did not play a single NHL game.

Between 2016 and 2018, Helewka played for the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks' farm team. He began the season 2018/19 playing for the Tucson Roadrunners. For the Milwaukee Admirals, he scored 19 points in 29 games of the AHL regular championship and playoffs. In AHL regular championships, Adam Helewka scored 118 (44 + 74) points in 189 games. In the playoffs, he played 21 games, scoring 6 (4 + 2) points.