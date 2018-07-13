HC Barys signs tentative contract with Kazakh striker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani forward Talgat Zhailauov signed a tentative agreement with HC Barys, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

According to the official website of the club, Zhailauov has been with the club for the past ten years. There are only three pucksters in the club who has been playing there for such long time, Zhailauov, Roman Starchenko and Roman Savchenko of Kazakhstan.



The 33-year-old striker played in 415 matches in the Kontinental Hockey League and scored 180 points (75+105). In 2014, Zhailauov played in the KHL All Star Game.