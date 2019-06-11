  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    HC Barys to start new season in Almaty

    15:58, 11 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Barys Hockey Club of the capital city will start its new season in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The team coached by Andrei Skabelka will play the first three matches of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Championship. It is planned that the team will relocate from Nur-Sultan to Almaty on September 10.

    Games will take place at Almaty Arena, which was built for the Universiade 2017. The ice palace accommodates 12,000 spectators. The teams which will face off with the capital club are still unknown.

    According to the KHL official website, for HC Barys and Kazakhstan as a whole, the beginning of the upcoming season with three matches in Almaty is more than just popularizing hockey in the country. It is expected that in the future there will be another hockey club playing as part of the Kontinental Hockey League.

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!