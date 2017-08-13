HC Barys unable to score in President's Cup final match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys lost the final match of the President's Cup without scoring a point, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

HC Admiral downed Barys 3:0.



Nikolai Glukhov of Admiral opened the score in the first period. Maksim Kitsyn gave the guests a 2:0 lead in the second stanza. Glukhov netted his second goal in the match in the final period.



Thus, Barys earned eight points at the tournament and the third spot in the overall standing. Coming in second was Admiral.



HC Neftekhimik helmed by Barys' former coach Andrei Nazarov bagged the 2017 President's Cup title.