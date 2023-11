ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of Continental Cup, held in the Italian Asiago, HC "Irtysh" of Pavlodar played against Riga's "Mogo", sports.kz reported.

As a result, Kazakhstani hockey club players delivered 11 pucks into the opponent's gate. Riga's "Mogo" replied by two goals. "Irtish" - "Mogo" 11: 2 (3: 1, 3: 0, 5: 1).