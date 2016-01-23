HC Saryarka hammered Ariada 6:1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka crashed HC Ariada 6:1 in a regular match of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) on Friday.

In the first period Ilya Olonov and Aleksandr Yukseyev of Saryarka netted a goal apiece, Sports.kz reports. In the second period Maksim Belyayev gave Saryarka a 3:0 lead. Saryarka found the target three more times in the final stanza. However, Aleksandr Ryabev of Ariada managed to pull one back.

On January 24, Saryarka will ho HC Sarov.