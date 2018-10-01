HC Saryarka part ways with head coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka have parted ways with their head coach Kari Heikkilä after only several months, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The Karaganda-based club and the Finnish specialist who joined the club this May announced amicable departure of the latter.



Throughout his career Heikkilä has coached HC Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, HC Metallurg Magnitogorsk and worked for the Belarusian Ice Hockey Association.



Dmitriy Maximov from HC Temirtau will serve as the interim head coach.



It bears to remind that HC Saryarka lost in 6 out of 9 regular matches of the Supreme Hockey League.