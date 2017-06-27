Head coach of FC Tobol sacked

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of FC Tobol Omari Tetradze has been sacked, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Tetradze was dismissed after the meeting with governor of Kostanay region.



The Russian specialist has been helming the club since May 2016. FC Tobol was ranked 7th in the Kazakhstan Professional League in 2016 and climbed to the 5th spot of the 2017 Kazakhstan Championship Premier League.



It should be noted that director of FC Tobol Talgat Baimuratov tendered his voluntary resignation the same day. He left the club after a 4-year tenure.