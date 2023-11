ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A press conference dedicated to the appointment of a new head coach of Kazakhstan's national football team is scheduled to be held today at 11:00 a.m.

Well-known specialist Talgat Baisufinov is rumored to take up the post.



Baisufinov recently stepped down as head coach of FC Akzhaiyk based in Uralsk.



Source: Sports.kz