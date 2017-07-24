  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head coach on Yeleussinov's comeback: The doors are always open

    19:44, 24 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of the Kazakhstan national boxing team Myrzagali Aitzhanov shared his thoughts on Daniyar Yeleussinov's comeback to the national team with Sports.kz.

    "Daniyar decided to return to the Kazakh national team. I told him that the doors are always open. He hasn't started training yet and I can't name the exact date of his return. You'd better ask him," Aitzhanov said.

    Gold medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics Daniyar Yeleussinov recently announced his decision to return to the national boxing team.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!