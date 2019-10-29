Head coach says Kazakh speed skaters ready for ISU World Cup events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national short track team is going to participate in the upcoming ISU World Cup events worldwide, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Head coach Madygali Karsybekov revealed that last year the team was unable to attend the ISU World Cup stage in the U.S. due to visa problems. This year the Kazakh side will kick off the season with the ISU World Cup in Salt Lake City (USA). Afterwards, the Kazakh speed skaters will participate in the world cup stages in Canada, Japan and China.

Speed skater Abzal Azhigaliyev who skipped last season is expected to join the team this time.