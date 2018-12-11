Head of Analysis and Forecasting Center named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Babakumarov now heads the Center for Analysis and Forecasting of the Kazakhstan Presidential Administration, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"By the President's decree, Yerzhan Babakumarov has been appointed as the Head of the Center for Analysis and Forecasting of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.



Yerzhan Babakumarov was born in 1969.

He is a Ph.D. candidate in Political Science, Member of the Academy of Political Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Babakumarov rose through the ranks of the Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Kazakhstan Development Institute (March 1995) to the Director at the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (October 2012).

Since June 2016, he has served as Deputy Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He is the author of books: "Interethnic Relations in Kazakhstan: The Ethnic Aspect of Human Resources Policy" (1993, coauthor), "Kazakhstan: The Party Aspect of the 1994 Parliamentary Elections" (1994), "The Republic of Kazakhstan: Red Dawn into the 21st Century?" (1996, coauthor). Over 50 of his monographs, books, brochures, scientific articles have been published in Kazakhstan, Russia, India, and Ukraine.

Besides, he was awarded the Order of Kurmet (2005) and state anniversary medals.