Head of Astana EXPO-2017 compares Nur Alem Sphere to Eiffel Tower

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Head of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company, is certain that the Nur Alem Sphere will become another popular attraction in the world, along with the Atomium in Brussels and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the Sphere can also be visited after Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition ends. This will be the Astana Museum of the Future with installations made by Italian, French, Spanish and Swiss specialists.

"There are really unique installations, and we think they will arouse interest in the future. I can say that 15-17 years ago I worked as a Kazakh Ambassador in Brussels. During the EXPO, the Atomium was built and its shape remained the same as half a century ago. Many people visit it. And the Nur Alem Sphere will also be one of the iconic attractions. Of course, it is not quite correct to compare it to the Eiffel Tower. However, we can compare them by weight: our object weighs 13,000 tons, while the Eiffel Tower weighs 7,000 tons", He said during a press conference at the exhibition.

He stressed that Nur Alem is the only building in the world in the shape of a sphere with 80 meters in diameter and 100 meters in height. The glass area is equal to five football fields. Each glass has its peculiar geometry and weighs up to 800 kilograms.

"The sphere will become a museum of the future. I do not know how many years it will stand. We also think that the Best Practices Area will be interesting for visitors. It has 22 most outstanding developments in renewable energy. I think will also be interesting to visit the thematic pavilions (developed by the South Korean specialists), starting from the Pavilion of Energy, its origination, and till our times, its essence. This site will also remain as the exhibition heritage here. And it is clear that about the cultural sites [they will remain]", Yessimov added.

The Astana International Finance Centre and the International Green Economy Center under the auspices of the United Nations will appear on the sites of international pavilions after the end of Expo 2017. Establishing an Education Center is under consideration. There, children will be able to choose their professions in advance, and young people will decide on their employment in large companies. As to the other pavilions, 20 proposals have already been made.