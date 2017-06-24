Head of Astana State Audit Department detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Internal State Audit Department for Astana Azamat Meldebekov has been detained while receiving a KZT 3 million bribe for a positive verification act.

The information on Mr. Meldebekov's came from the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Azamat Meldebekov has allegedly organized a criminal scheme involving chief specialists and state auditors Ms. Apeisova and Mr. Shamil.

During the searches in Meldebekov's office and residence officers found and seized 54 million tenge and 120 thousand dollars.

Azamat Meldebekov was placed in the temporary detention center. Apeisova and Shamil, taking into account their full confession of guilt and the presence of young children, were not detained.

Pre-trial investigation is underway.