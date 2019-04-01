Head of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev introduced the Chairman of the Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control Committee, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Serik Suleimenov was born in Almaty in 1966.

He graduated with distinction from the Kirov Kazakh State University with a degree in mathematics and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University with a law degree.

In 1992, he began his career as the Head of the Legal Service of Kazkommertsbank JSC. From 1997 through 2003, Serik Suleimenov served as CEO at State Accumulative Pension Fund JSC, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Temirbank JSC.

Between 2003 and 2013, he worked in the energy sector, heading Kazakhstani Utility Systems JSC, Mangistau Electric Power Distribution Network Company, and Kyzylorda Electric Power Distribution Company JSC.



He has worked at government agencies: Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Expert at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Chief Inspector of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Since 2015, he has served as Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda Region.



Serik Suleimenov has been awarded the Order of Kurmet and various medals from government agencies of Kazakhstan.



In accordance with the Energy Minister's Order dated April 1, 2019, he was appointed as Chairman of the Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control Committee of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.