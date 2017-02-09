Head of British FCO renounces US citizenship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the US Department of Treasury lists, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson PC MP has renounced his American citizenship.

Johnson was born in New York in 1964 and, along with British also had a US passport. In 2015 after selling his house in London he paid taxes to the US treasury, says RIA Novosti.

According to Reuters, US Treasury keeps lists of those who renounced US citizenship or residency.

Boris has not given comments on the fact yet.