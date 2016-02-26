Head of constitutional council holds meeting with chairman of ODIHR/OSCE mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Igor Rogov has received the head of ODIHR / OSCE mission on observation of the elections for the Parliament Boris Frlets and his legal adviser Megan Fitzgerald.

Head of CC informed the interlocutors about the decisions of the Constitutional Council in the electoral process. In turn, Boris Frlets spoke about the aims and objectives of the mission which officially started observation of the elections for the Majilis of the Parliament on 17 February the current year.



According to the press service of the Constitutional Council, the parties have also discussed the issues of the implementation of the constitutional norms and electoral legislation in the course of electoral activities.