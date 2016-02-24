Head of CPC CC International Liaison Department Song Tao: Kazakhstan possesses political weight at intl arena

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On February 23, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Song Tao.

The parties discussed the state of the Kazakh-Chinese relations, all-round strategic partnership, the prospects of development of the bilateral inter-party cooperation, interaction in industrialization and investments, as well as the ways of implementation of Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt programs.

“Kazakhstan is the country possessing a political weight at the global arena. China attaches great importance to the development of relations with Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is our close neighbor, good friend and reliable partner. We annually exchange top-level and high-level visits. We enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation in all sectors,” said Song Tao.

In turn, the Kazakh diplomat briefed him about the main provisions of the Presidential Address to the Nation “Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Development, Reforms”, “100 Specific Steps” National Plan, Five Institutional Reforms, the course of preparation for the oncoming early parliamentary elections, pre-election race and political programs of the parties.

The sides discussed also the agreements reached during the visits of the heads of state and government and during the official visit of First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan Party Askar Myrzakhmetov to China in September 2015. In particular, they discussed the ways and the forms of implementation of the 2015-2017 Inter-Party Cooperation Protocol signed between Nur Otan and China’s Communist Party.

Shakhrat Nuryshev and Song Tao agreed on further deepening of contacts between political parties of Kazakhstan and Communist Party of China, on development of “economic party ties” and holding joint forums with the participation of both countries SMEs.

Recall that the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party was established in 1951. The Department is in charge of maintaining external ties of the Chinese Communist Party and is responsible for implementation of the policy of the Party’s Central Committee. The International Department may submit propositions on all issues of the international agenda for the consideration of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee. As per statistical data, the number of members of the Chinese Communist Party reached 87 mln in late 2015.

