Head of Damu Fund appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abay Sarkulov was appointed Chairman of the Board of JSC Entrepreneurship Development Fund Damu. Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Baiterek Holding.

Abay Sarkulov has 13 years of experience in finance. He worked at Baiterek Holding since 2008. During his career he held various positions, from manager of infrastructure projects credit department management to Deputy Chairman of the board of JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from K. Zhubanov Aktobe State University.

The mission of JSC Entrepreneurship Development Fund Damu is to promote the qualitative development of SMEs in Kazakhstan through comprehensive support, including a wide range of financial instruments and competencies development programs.