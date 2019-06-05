Head of Daniya Yespayeva’s headquarters meet with voters in Zhambyl region

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM - Azat Peruashev, Head of the Election Campaign Headquarters of presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva, met with voters in Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

The first meeting was held at the House of Culture in the village of Sarykemer, Baizakov district. Azat Peruashev spoke about the election campaign and program tasks of the candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Party. After that, the headquarters members visited the village of Kostyube, where they met with local businessmen. During the meeting, business problems were discussed.







Campaign meetings took place in Taraz. Azat Peruashev informed the city entrepreneurs about the election program of the candidate. He also told them about the Party activities and the work being done by the parliamentary group.



The events were organized by the regional headquarters. In attendance were Member of the Presidium of the Party Central Council Bolat Utepbayev, Head of the Zhambyl regional branch Assan Koshmambetov, and the Party activists in the region.



It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.