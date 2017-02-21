Head of DIA of Kyzylorda region appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Police Colonel Bauyrzhan Ibraev was appointed Head of DIA of Kyzylorda region, according to the Department's press service.

Bauyrzhan Ibraev was born in 1969. He graduated from the Central Asian University, majoring in "Jurisprudence". He began his career in 1997 as Inspector at the regional Traffic Police Department. In 1998-2013 Ibraev held various positions in traffic police. In 2013-2015 he was deputy head of the the Administrative Police Division.

From June 2016 until his new appointment he served as Deputy Chief of the Local Police Service of regional DIA.