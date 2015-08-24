Head of domestic policy department of Almaty city steps down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of domestic policy department of Almaty city Sanzhar Bokayev has stepped down.

Mr. Bokayev took it to his Facebook account to announce his resignation. "I decided to leave my post at akimat. First of all, I would like to thank Akhmetzhan Yessimov for guidance and extensive experience I've received. I would also like to thank Bauyrzhan Baibek for understanding and support. I wish him good luck and success in his new role. A big thank you to all the people I worked with," he wrote in the post. Born in 1982, Sanzhar Bokayev is a graduate of Columbia University in NYC, the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation in Moscow. He was appointed as head of the domestic policy department of Almaty city in autumn 2014.