Head of Dubai’s Al Khaleej Sugar intends to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of "Al Khaleej Sugar", one of the world's major sugar producers, Jamal Al Ghurair, intends to make a visit to Kazakhstan, informed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif on his Facebook account.

The company "Al Khaleej Sugar" is world's biggest port-based refinery. The production capacity is 1.5 million tons per year. The company exports sugar to 40 countries of the world.



"During a friendly conversation, Jamal Al Ghurair expressed his desire to visit Kazakhstan in the near future. He stressed the interest of the company in entering the market of Kazakhstan," the diplomat said.