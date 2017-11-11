Head of Environmental Regulation Committee under Energy Ministry appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev introduced Akhmetzhan Primkulov, new Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control, to the key members of the Ministry, Kazinform refers to the ministry's website.

Bozumbayev voiced the targets of the Committee and expressed his confidence that Akhmetzhan Primkulov's expertise and experience coupled with the Committee's excellent teamwork and professionalism will allow to timely implement the missions set.

For his part, Akhmetzhan Primkulov said he will do his best to meet the expectations of the ministry's leadership.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, in 2000, Mr. Primkulov graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University with a degree in Economics, as well as the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University majoring in Law (Cand.Sc.) in 2003.

He began his career in the prosecutor's office and was in the judicial service.

From September 2012 till 2014, he held the post of the Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Environmental Regulation and Control of the Environment Protection Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2014-2016, Mr. Primkulov served as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Environmental Regulation, Control and State Inspectorate in the Oil and Gas Sector of the Ministry of Energy.

The last post he held was of the Chairman of the Committee of Education and Science Control in the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.